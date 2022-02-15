Daily Search Forum Recap: February 15, 2022

Feb 15, 2022 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Ads may be mass disapproving ads and suspending accounts. Google AdSense launched related search for content after killing off the link units. Microsoft Advertising has expanded into 29 new countries. Google Ads recommends at least 15 conversions in 30 days for its machine learning to work. Google said analytics implementations does not impact your SEO.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Ads Disapproving & Suspending Accounts In Masses?
    I am seeing tons of reports over the past 24 hours of complaints around mass disapproving of ads and suspensions of accounts within Google Ads. Some are specific to being disapproved around "government documents and circumventing systems."
  • Microsoft Advertising Expands, Now In 29 New Countries
    Microsoft announced the expansion of Microsoft Advertising in 29 new countries. This expansion goes across Europe and Africa, with reach to 19 new languages. Microsoft estimates this brings the reach of the ad network to 41 million consumers, making 400 million searches each month on Microsoft and partner sites.
  • New Google AdSense Related Search For Content Pages
    Google has announced a new AdSense ad unit named related search for content pages. The feature embeds ads that displays search terms related to the content of the pages your users are reading.
  • Google: How You Implement Analytics Does Not Affect SEO
    Google's John Mueller said that your SEO is not impacted by the way you implement your analytics software. That is assuming you don't implement it in a way that blocks crawling and indexing, he added.
  • Google Ads Needs At Least 15 Conversion In 30 Days For Machine Learning To Work Better
    Ginny Marvin, the Google Ads Liaison, confirmed some time ago that for the Google Ads machine learning models to work faster (and probably better) Google would need a minimum of 15 conversions in the last 30 days. She added that the more conversions help, when Julie Bacchini said that you really need 50 to 100 conversions if you want this method to outperform manual strategies.
  • Google London Sitting Chair With Amazing View
    Here is a photo from Daniel Waisberg, from the Google Search Advocate, who was in the Google London office last week and took a photo of this sitting chair and view that came along with it.

