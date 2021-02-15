Google Tests Find Results On Other Search Providers In US

Google may be testing showing the "find results on" other search providers in the US. This is a feature Google launched in the European Union after the anti-competitive legislation and issues they had their. But now, I am seeing reports of this in the US, maybe it is a bug, but Austin Holdsworth based in Tennessee said he sees it.

He did a search for [dallas movers] and was given the "find results on" with links to go to Yelp, Groupon, Craigslist and others. Here is the screen shot Austin shared on Twitter (click to enlarge):

Again, this might be Google testing it out or a bug. But it does not necessarily seem like a bug, because Google is clearly understanding that Austin is lookin for Dallas movers, not movers in the EU. But who knows, maybe it is a bug?

Forum discussion at Twitter.