Daily Search Forum Recap: February 14, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google says traveling and uploading photos in a local region to social media won't help your SEO. Google Ads added a quick campaign settings button. Google said 301 redirects are for close 1 to 1 matches, even when the content language differs. Google's top stories are testing stock tickets. Microsoft Bing is testing the map interface in the search results.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google: 301 Redirect Close 1:1 Match Even When Content Language Does Not Match
Gary Illyes from Google said on Mastodon this morning that you should 301 redirect URLs when there is a "close-to 1:1 match" for that URL. We know that, but what he added was this is even true for when the "language of the content doesn't match."
- Google Ads Gains Quick Campaign Settings Button
Google Ads seems to be rolling out a small but yet powerful icon in the campaigns listing where you can quickly open up the settings for the campaign without clicking through numerous screens.
- Reddit: SEO Guy Travels Across Europe To Upload Photos Locally To Facebook
A Reddit thread, spotted via Areej AbuAli on Twitter, says that there is an SEO guy who travels across multiple regions in Europe to upload photos to Facebook from that local region. The SEO claims it helps with "better reach and ranking in the eyes of the algos."
- Google Top Stories Tests Stock Tickers In These Articles
Google Search seems to be testing adding stock tickets with the stock price of public companies mentioned in the articles Google is showing in the top stories section.
- Bing Tests Map Interface Within Search Result Snippets For That Company
Similar to what we reported about with Google a few months ago, with Google testing a map within a search snippet for a specific company. It seems like Microsoft Bing is testing the same thing, well, it depends on how you search for the company.
- Old Google Robot
Google has its share of life size robots at its office but here is a photo of a robot I think I have not seen before at the GooglePlex, the main Google campus in Mountain View, California.
Other Great Search Threads:
- For lighthouse 10's scoring, "TTI's 10% score weight is shifting to Cumulative Layout Shift (CLS), which will now account for 25% of the overall performance score" Love the pun there with "shifting". And note, this doesn't, Glenn Gabe on Twitter
- Is [redacted] using human contractors to judge AI conversation on safety? I'm certain they are, they invited me to help., Seania Crowley on LinkedIn
- I don't know your site, but judging from your Twitter bio, you're trying to target an extremely competitive topic. IMO this is the kind of thing where you need to build up value, John Mueller on Twitter
- The flood of AI generated content is bad news for search engines. Why? Without a clear way of differentiating content we could: Miss quality content, Overemphasize generated content Read on for how the @Neeva team is looki, Sridhar Ramaswamy On Twitter
