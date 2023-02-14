Daily Search Forum Recap: February 14, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google says traveling and uploading photos in a local region to social media won't help your SEO. Google Ads added a quick campaign settings button. Google said 301 redirects are for close 1 to 1 matches, even when the content language differs. Google's top stories are testing stock tickets. Microsoft Bing is testing the map interface in the search results.

When Bad Happens in the World, Should Your Brand Change Its Publishing Plans?, Content Marketing Institute

