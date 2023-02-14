Bing Tests Map Interface Within Search Result Snippets For That Company

Feb 14, 2023 • 7:51 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Bing Search
Similar to what we reported about with Google a few months ago, with Google testing a map within a search snippet for a specific company. It seems like Microsoft Bing is testing the same thing, well, it depends on how you search for the company.

Khushal Bherwani notified me of this on Twitter and I was able to replicate this. I can only trigger it if I search for my full company named - [RustyBrick, Inc.]. Searching just for [rustybrick] does not add the map above the snippet.

Here is a screenshot:

Again, this is slightly different from the Google test and can only be triggered with very specific queries.

Also spotted by Shameem:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

