Bing Tests Map Interface Within Search Result Snippets For That Company

Similar to what we reported about with Google a few months ago, with Google testing a map within a search snippet for a specific company. It seems like Microsoft Bing is testing the same thing, well, it depends on how you search for the company.

Khushal Bherwani notified me of this on Twitter and I was able to replicate this. I can only trigger it if I search for my full company named - [RustyBrick, Inc.]. Searching just for [rustybrick] does not add the map above the snippet.

Here is a screenshot:

Again, this is slightly different from the Google test and can only be triggered with very specific queries.

Also spotted by Shameem:

See this Location snippet at the top of the result. You can see the Bing location panel on the right side also.@MSBing_Dev @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/sIeJayYZ3W — Shameem Adhikarath (@shemiadhikarath) January 20, 2023

Forum discussion at Twitter.