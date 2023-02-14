Old Google Robot

Google has its share of life-size robots at its office, but here is a photo of a robot I think I have not seen before at the GooglePlex, the main Google campus in Mountain View, California.

This robot looks pretty old fashion, like from the old movies. I am sure it is well-known but I am a noob when it comes to movies and TV shows.

I am told this is the robot from Lost in Space.

I spotted this on Instagram.

