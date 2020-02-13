Daily Search Forum Recap: February 13, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Responds To February 2020 Update Saying "We Do Updates All The Time"
Danny Sullivan from Google responded to numerous questions about the unconfirmed Google February update early this morning saying "We do updates all the time." This is the same statement he made for the November update.
- Google Says Keywords In Google My Business Descriptions Impacts Local Rankings; Local SEOs Say No
Here is an interesting move by Google. Google updated its improve your local rankings help document to show an example of how keywords in your business description can help improve your local rankings. But local SEO experts say that is not how it works and keywords in the description have no impact.
- Google Video SEO Explained: On Page, Multimedia, Black Hat & Search Console
Google has posted in the Search for Beginners section of the Google Webmaster YouTube channel an SEO Explained video. This video goes through the basics of SEO including on page SEO, multimedia SEO, black hat SEO and how to use Search Console and more.
- Google Tests New Home Page Design
Someone on Twitter shared a Google home page test with me. The new test has a few noticeable changes; the first is the blue background on the Google Search button, the blue (or white) font in the buttons and the final thing is the microphone button is outside of the search box.
- Google Ads Now Displays Annotations In Change History Report
Google announced that you can now see your annotations in your change history report and reporting data within Google Ads. Google said "To help you understand the impact of your campaign changes, you can now view changes annotated in your performance charts."
- Fox Structure At Google Dublin
This is an interesting structure, statue or something at the Google office in Dublin. It is a fox and it is sitting in one of the cafes, it appears. It just caught my eye and thought would be good for
Other Great Search Forum Threads:
- Yep, just a name change for the feature. The structured data is still the same (occupation)., Lizzi Harvey on Twitter
- Google Appeals E.U. "Shopping Comparison" Fine $2.6 billion, WebmasterWorld
- Google rolling out another assault on tabs ? All the remaining tabs moved vertically. Tabs destruction is now complete. #ppcchat https://t.co/eG3rUrn7vq, Yatin Mulay on Twitter
- Why would shorter URLs tend to be linked more prominently within a website? There's nothing magical about on-site links -- it's just what the site owner decided to link. Use URLs, John Mueller on Twitter
- Both setups work from our point of view. Users might have preferences though. And you might find that you don't really need separate sites., John Mueller on Twitter
- End of third-party cookies within two years, WebmasterWorld
Search Engine Land Stories:
- New chart annotations make Google Ads’ change history reports much easier to navigate
- Learn how to chart and track Google Trends in Data Studio using Python
- Google: Use (relevant) keywords in your Google My Business description
- Attend Search Marketing Expo next week for FREE
- Video: Ann Smarty on the history of guest blogging & the future of link building
- 7 mistakes to avoid when optimizing your Instagram account for SEO
Other Great Search Stories:
