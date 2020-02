I thought I knew everyone on the Google webmaster analyst or search relations team but there is one person I do not recognize. I even recognize Molly, the dog. In any event, it looks like part of the team got together for some event. Even Gary Illyes is there, slightly hiding.

This was shared by Daniel Waisberg on Twitter.

