Google Ads Now Displays Annotations In Change History Report

Google announced that you can now see your annotations in your change history report and reporting data within Google Ads. Google said "To help you understand the impact of your campaign changes, you can now view changes annotated in your performance charts."

Here is a screen shot:

Clicking the links within the hover cards will filter the change history tables to highlight additional information. You will also notice under the performance chart that Google now also highlighted audience list, optimization goal and asset changes to help you better identify the type of change to investigate.

A small change but as Ginny Marvin said on Search Engine Land it is "a pretty handy update."

Forum discussion at Twitter.