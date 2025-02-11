Daily Search Forum Recap: February 11, 2025

Feb 11, 2025 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google confirmed the issue with reviews not being counted properly. Google on how to tell if Google Search can see your tabbed navigation. Google LSA lead quality dropped significantly since automated credits, says advertisers. Bing is testing dropping the AI labels from AI Answers. Google Ads asking for recertification during support conversations. Google Ads updated its gambling and games policy.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Confirms Review Count Issue - Working On Fix
    On Friday, we reported that the Google local reviews seem to be disappearing or being counted wrong. Well, Google finally confirmed the issue, just minutes ago, in the Google Business Profiles Forums.
  • Google: How To Tell If Google Sees Tabbed Navigation
    Did you ever want to validate to see if Google or other search engines can see your tabbed (hidden in a tab) navigation or content? Well, John Mueller from Google listed some ideas on how to do so.
  • Advertisers: Google LSA Lead Quality Drops After Auto Lead Credits
    There are a number of advertisers in the local space who are complaining that the lead quality has been worse than ever in the past few months. They blame the new automated ad credits system, which removed the method for advertisers to manually request lead credits for poor quality leads.
  • Bing Tests Dropping AI Labels From AI Answers
    Microsoft seems to be testing dropping the AI labels and other interaction features from the Bing Search AI Answers. Or maybe, Bing dropped its AI Answers for normal featured snippets - although, I doubt that.
  • Google Ads Support Account Re-Verification During Ongoing Thread
    Google Ads is asking some advertisers to re-verify their accounts during an active email support conversion. While the support thread is going on, Google may ask you to re-verify you are who you say you are, for security purposes.
  • Google Ads Gambling and Games Policy Update On April 14th
    Google will update its advertising policy around gambling and gaming on April 14, 2025. Google posted a preview of the upcoming changes but said the final version may change, so this is just a draft.
  • Polish Folk Dancers At Google
    Here are some photos I found from the Google office in Seattle of Polish folk dancers who performed at the Google office there for Lunar New Year's Celebration.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: February 11, 2025

Feb 11, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: How To Tell If Google Sees Tabbed Navigation

Feb 11, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Advertisers: Google LSA Lead Quality Drops After Auto Lead Credits

Feb 11, 2025 - 7:41 am
Bing Search

Bing Tests Dropping AI Labels From AI Answers

Feb 11, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Support Account Re-Verification During Ongoing Thread

Feb 11, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Gambling and Games Policy Update On April 14th

Feb 11, 2025 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google: How To Tell If Google Sees Tabbed Navigation

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.