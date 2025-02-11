Daily Search Forum Recap: February 11, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google confirmed the issue with reviews not being counted properly. Google on how to tell if Google Search can see your tabbed navigation. Google LSA lead quality dropped significantly since automated credits, says advertisers. Bing is testing dropping the AI labels from AI Answers. Google Ads asking for recertification during support conversations. Google Ads updated its gambling and games policy.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google Confirms Review Count Issue - Working On Fix
On Friday, we reported that the Google local reviews seem to be disappearing or being counted wrong. Well, Google finally confirmed the issue, just minutes ago, in the Google Business Profiles Forums.
-
Google: How To Tell If Google Sees Tabbed Navigation
Did you ever want to validate to see if Google or other search engines can see your tabbed (hidden in a tab) navigation or content? Well, John Mueller from Google listed some ideas on how to do so.
-
Advertisers: Google LSA Lead Quality Drops After Auto Lead Credits
There are a number of advertisers in the local space who are complaining that the lead quality has been worse than ever in the past few months. They blame the new automated ad credits system, which removed the method for advertisers to manually request lead credits for poor quality leads.
-
Bing Tests Dropping AI Labels From AI Answers
Microsoft seems to be testing dropping the AI labels and other interaction features from the Bing Search AI Answers. Or maybe, Bing dropped its AI Answers for normal featured snippets - although, I doubt that.
-
Google Ads Support Account Re-Verification During Ongoing Thread
Google Ads is asking some advertisers to re-verify their accounts during an active email support conversion. While the support thread is going on, Google may ask you to re-verify you are who you say you are, for security purposes.
-
Google Ads Gambling and Games Policy Update On April 14th
Google will update its advertising policy around gambling and gaming on April 14, 2025. Google posted a preview of the upcoming changes but said the final version may change, so this is just a draft.
-
Polish Folk Dancers At Google
Here are some photos I found from the Google office in Seattle of Polish folk dancers who performed at the Google office there for Lunar New Year's Celebration.
