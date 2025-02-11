Google Ads is asking some advertisers to re-verify their accounts during an active email support conversion. While the support thread is going on, Google may ask you to re-verify you are who you say you are, for security purposes.
Arpan Banerjee shared this screenshot on X and said, "Is this something new to re-verify the Google Ads account during an ongoing discussion on emails?"
I don't know if it is new, but I've never seen this in an email support thread, that is actively going on.
The email says:
Thope you are doing well!
Before I proceed, I wanted to inform you that we are evaluating a new way of improving your account security and I will need you to verify your identity before we can discuss your Google Ads account.
I have sent you a prompt to accept and authenticate.
• You can directly navigate to g.co/verifyaccount and sign in before clicking "Yes".
Once shared, I shall have your request prioritized and share further steps per my immediate convenience.
Awaiting your response.
Here is a screenshot of the email:
Have you seen this before?
Forum discussion at X.