Google Ads Finger Print

Google Ads is asking some advertisers to re-verify their accounts during an active email support conversion. While the support thread is going on, Google may ask you to re-verify you are who you say you are, for security purposes.

Arpan Banerjee shared this screenshot on X and said, "Is this something new to re-verify the Google Ads account during an ongoing discussion on emails?"

I don't know if it is new, but I've never seen this in an email support thread, that is actively going on.

The email says:

Thope you are doing well!

Before I proceed, I wanted to inform you that we are evaluating a new way of improving your account security and I will need you to verify your identity before we can discuss your Google Ads account.

I have sent you a prompt to accept and authenticate.

• You can directly navigate to g.co/verifyaccount and sign in before clicking "Yes".

Once shared, I shall have your request prioritized and share further steps per my immediate convenience.

Awaiting your response.

Here is a screenshot of the email:

Google Ads Support Re Verify Account

Have you seen this before?

Forum discussion at X.

 

