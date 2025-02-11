Google Ads is asking some advertisers to re-verify their accounts during an active email support conversion. While the support thread is going on, Google may ask you to re-verify you are who you say you are, for security purposes.

Arpan Banerjee shared this screenshot on X and said, "Is this something new to re-verify the Google Ads account during an ongoing discussion on emails?"

I don't know if it is new, but I've never seen this in an email support thread, that is actively going on.

The email says:

Thope you are doing well! Before I proceed, I wanted to inform you that we are evaluating a new way of improving your account security and I will need you to verify your identity before we can discuss your Google Ads account. I have sent you a prompt to accept and authenticate. • You can directly navigate to g.co/verifyaccount and sign in before clicking "Yes". Once shared, I shall have your request prioritized and share further steps per my immediate convenience. Awaiting your response.

Here is a screenshot of the email:

Have you seen this before?

Forum discussion at X.