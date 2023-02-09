Daily Search Forum Recap: February 9, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google provided more detailed advice on its stance with AI-generated content and search - it is worth a read. Google Merchant Center has a quick snapshot view in search. Google Hotel search results is now testing a carousel at the top. GoogleProber and GoogleProducer bots are confirmed by John Mueller. Many SEOs don't find the Yandex source code leaks important for SEO.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google On AI Content: Think About The Who, How, and Why For Your Content
Google's Danny Sullivan reiterated that when it comes to AI content, Google is fine with it, as long as the content is useful and written for people. If you are using AI to write spam, then that is against Google's guidelines. But Google also added a new section to the people-first content section on "who, how and why" with your content.
- Google Merchant Center View Products Search Dashboard
Google now can show you a Merchant Center with Google Business Profile status dashboard in the search results. This is similar to how Google shows your local business profile in search, also similar to the Search Console dashboard and Google Ads summary box in search.
- Google Hotel Search Results Carousel At Top
Google Search now shows a carousel at the top of the search results for hotel results. Previously, Google showed a list view and only showed the carousel inside the hotel pack.
- GoogleProber - Confirmed Google User Agent
Google's John Mueller confirmed that the GoogleProber and the GoogleProducer (which we covered here) are both legit Googlebot user agents and crawlers. "These are official Google requests with a user-agent specific to the Google News config in Publisher Center so if they are blocked the feeds you set up may not work properly," John added.
- Poll: How Important Is The Yandex Search Ranking Factors Leak?
Chris Long asked a poll on LinkedIn, asking "How important is the Yandex leak for SEO?" He had 517 responses and by the responses, it seems like most SEOs don't find the leak too important. Only 11% said it is "extremely important" and 16% said it is "important."
- Google Swanky Rooms
Here are some photos I found on Instagram of some of the swanky, highly stylish, rooms at the Google Dublin office.
