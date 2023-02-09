Google Hotel Search Results Carousel At Top

Google Search now shows a carousel at the top of the search results for hotel results. Previously, Google showed a list view and only showed the carousel inside the hotel pack.

Shay Haral from RankRanger spotted this recently and posted on Twitter saying, "Our SERP team spotted a new #GoogleAds Hotel carousel on mobile. Until now, the carousel appeared inside the Hotel pack. It now appears at the top of the page. Data indicates it appears stable on mobile and inconsistently on desktop."

Here is his screenshot:

This is what I see, maybe I am doing something wrong:

You can see the carousel live here:https://t.co/RjhkZnMMMh pic.twitter.com/HqmQCsz9nq — Shay Harel (@RangerShay) February 6, 2023

Here is more confirmation that this was changed, by hotel SEOs:

Right, these have been for a while, they aren't showing as sponsored hotel ad campaigns — Shay Harel (@RangerShay) February 7, 2023

Like you @Lluc_SEO they have been on and off but having a look today - yup they are right there on top in mobile.



Jasus, how much more space they giving these OTAs — Tim Capper (@GuideTwit) February 7, 2023

