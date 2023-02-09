Google Hotel Search Results Carousel At Top

Google Hotel Rooms

Google Search now shows a carousel at the top of the search results for hotel results. Previously, Google showed a list view and only showed the carousel inside the hotel pack.

Shay Haral from RankRanger spotted this recently and posted on Twitter saying, "Our SERP team spotted a new #GoogleAds Hotel carousel on mobile. Until now, the carousel appeared inside the Hotel pack. It now appears at the top of the page. Data indicates it appears stable on mobile and inconsistently on desktop."

Here is his screenshot:

Google Hotel Carousel Search

This is what I see, maybe I am doing something wrong:

Google Hotel Listings Search

Here is more confirmation that this was changed, by hotel SEOs:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

