Poll: How Important Is The Yandex Search Ranking Factors Leak?

Chris Long asked a poll on LinkedIn, asking "How important is the Yandex leak for SEO?" He had 529 responses and by the responses, it seems like most SEOs don't find the leak too important. Only 10% said it is "extremely important" and 17% said it is "important."

Most people responded that the leak is "somewhat important" for SEO.

As a reminder, a couple of weeks ago, the Yandex search ranking factors were leaked, amongst its other source code. SEOs scoured the codebase to find clues on the thousands of ranking factors Yandex used to rank web pages. But as many SEOs know, while it was fun and very educational to go through this source code, how it changes your day-to-day with SEO is likely limited.

The poll asked, "How important is the Yandex leak for SEO?" The responses were:

54%: Somewhat important

19%: Not important at all

17%: Important

10%: Extremely important

