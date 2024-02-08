Daily Search Forum Recap: February 8, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

We are seeing signs of another Google search ranking algorithm update brewing. Google finally fixed that indexing issue that started over a week ago. A "legit" guest blog post led to a Google manual action for unnatural links. Microsoft pulled back Bing Deep Search. Gogole is testing up-and-coming stores. Google slowed the dynamic search ad crawler.

5 Content Marketing Ideas for March 2024, Practical Ecommerce

Deprecating Commissions Bidding Strategy, Google Ads Developer Blog

