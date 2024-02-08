Daily Search Forum Recap: February 8, 2024

Feb 8, 2024
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

We are seeing signs of another Google search ranking algorithm update brewing. Google finally fixed that indexing issue that started over a week ago. A "legit" guest blog post led to a Google manual action for unnatural links. Microsoft pulled back Bing Deep Search. Gogole is testing up-and-coming stores. Google slowed the dynamic search ad crawler.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update Brewing February 7th and 8th
    I am seeing signs of a new Google search ranking algorithm update brewing. It started yesterday, Wednesday, February 7th, and is going into today, Thursday, February 8th. There is an increase in chatter within the SEO industry and also some, not all, of the tools are showing spikes in volatility.
  • Legit Guest Blog Post Leads To Google Manual Action, Says Site Owner
    Over the past few days the SEO industry has been chattering it up about how a site received a Google Search manual action for unnatural links for a "legit guest blog" post. But when you look, this manual action only affected "some pages," not the whole site.
  • Microsoft Pulls Back Flighting Deep Search
    Microsoft has stopped fully testing Bing Deep Search in the wild, saying they stopped "flighting" it for searchers. Now Bing Deep Search is in some sort of "shadow flight" to a very limited number of users.
  • Google Slows Dynamic Search Ad Crawler To Every 3 Weeks vs 2 Weeks
    Google has updated its managing crawl budget guide documentation to say that the crawl frequency of the Dynamic Search Ad targets. It use to be every 2 weeks, 14 days, and now it is every 3 weeks, 21 days.
  • Google Search Carousel: Up-And-Coming Stores
    Google has this new product or shopping-related box in the search results named "Up-and-coming stores." This box seems to show trendy stores in the Google Search results as a carousel you can swipe through on your mobile phone.
  • Massive YouTube Speaker Room
    We saw this before but here is another view of this room with an absolutely massive speaker wall. It is branded with the YouTube logo and theme.

