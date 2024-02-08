Microsoft Pulls Back Flighting Deep Search

Microsoft has stopped fully testing Bing Deep Search in the wild, saying they stopped "flighting" it for searchers. Now Bing Deep Search is in some sort of "shadow flight" to a very limited number of users.

Mikhail Parakhin from Microsoft said on X, "It turned out to be more popular than we anticipated," that Microsoft initially "really though it is more of a research tool," but clearly many want to try it out beyond researchers.

Parakhin said they "need to fix caching" and make Deep Search "more robust." He said it will be "coming back soon."

For now, they limited the testing of Deep Search in the wild and is "running now as a "shadow flight," he said.

We initially saw Bing Deep Search in the wild it was so very slow and the results did not always load. Shortly after I wrote my story on this, Microsoft removed my access and others to Deep Search. My initial thoughts was that Deep Search was far from ready for a wider rollout.

Here are his posts on this:

Forum discussion at X.

 

