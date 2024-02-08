Google has updated its managing crawl budget guide documentation to say that the crawl frequency of the Dynamic Search Ad targets. It use to be every 2 weeks, 14 days, and now it is every 3 weeks, 21 days.

The specific section that was updated is under the Handle overcrawling of your site (emergencies) section.

Before it said:

If the problematic crawler is one of the AdsBot crawlers, the problem is likely that you have created Dynamic Search Ad targets for your site that Google is trying to crawl. This crawl will reoccur every 2 weeks. If you don't have the server capacity to handle these crawls, either limit your ad targets or get increased serving capacity.

Now it says:

If the problematic crawler is one of the AdsBot crawlers, the problem is likely that you have created Dynamic Search Ad targets for your site that Google is trying to crawl. This crawl will reoccur every 3 weeks. If you don't have the server capacity to handle these crawls, either limit your ad targets or get increased serving capacity.

Google explained this was done "to reduce stress on sites, Dynamic Search Ads crawls now occur less frequently, 21 days instead of 14 days."

