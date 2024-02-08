Google Slows Dynamic Search Ad Crawler To Every 3 Weeks vs 2 Weeks

Feb 8, 2024 - 7:11 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Lizzi Sassman Google Crawley

Google has updated its managing crawl budget guide documentation to say that the crawl frequency of the Dynamic Search Ad targets. It use to be every 2 weeks, 14 days, and now it is every 3 weeks, 21 days.

The specific section that was updated is under the Handle overcrawling of your site (emergencies) section.

Before it said:

If the problematic crawler is one of the AdsBot crawlers, the problem is likely that you have created Dynamic Search Ad targets for your site that Google is trying to crawl. This crawl will reoccur every 2 weeks. If you don't have the server capacity to handle these crawls, either limit your ad targets or get increased serving capacity.

Now it says:

If the problematic crawler is one of the AdsBot crawlers, the problem is likely that you have created Dynamic Search Ad targets for your site that Google is trying to crawl. This crawl will reoccur every 3 weeks. If you don't have the server capacity to handle these crawls, either limit your ad targets or get increased serving capacity.

Google explained this was done "to reduce stress on sites, Dynamic Search Ads crawls now occur less frequently, 21 days instead of 14 days."

Forum discussion at X.

Image credit Lizzi

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: February 8, 2024

Feb 8, 2024 - 4:00 pm
Google Updates

Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update Brewing February 7th and 8th

Feb 8, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Search Carousel: Up-And-Coming Stores

Feb 8, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Legit Guest Blog Post Leads To Google Manual Action, Says Site Owner

Feb 8, 2024 - 7:31 am
Bing Search

Microsoft Pulls Back Flighting Deep Search

Feb 8, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google Ads

Google Slows Dynamic Search Ad Crawler To Every 3 Weeks vs 2 Weeks

Feb 8, 2024 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Massive YouTube Speaker Room
Next Story: Microsoft Pulls Back Flighting Deep Search

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.