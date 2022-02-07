Daily Search Forum Recap: February 7, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google confirmed some sort of issue with crawling Shopify websites, but said it is not really an issue and nothing for you to do about. Google may have pushed a search algorithm update this weekend again but the industry chatter simply does not yet support it. Google is showing more product rich results even for pages without product structured data. Google says only update the date on articles if they have been significantly changed or updated. Google is testing a new black bar panel in search that does not seem to function properly. And I posted another vlog for you to listen to.

