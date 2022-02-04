SEOs Says Google Page Experience More Important Despite There Being No Impact

Feb 4, 2022 • 7:11 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Aleyda Solis did a Twitter. poll thread, multiple polls in a Twitter thread, around the Google page experience update. In short, the poll shows that page experience related metrics, such as core web vitals, is more important to their SEO recommendations despite most saying they saw no impact at all from implementing improvements there.

Here is the poll that shows that most SEOs find it to be more important and given more propriety since 2020:

The next poll shows that most SEOs have seen no impact at all and a lot said they saw a negative impact - go figure:

Then after seeing the results, will you still do what you are doing in 2022 - yes:

As a reminder, the page experience update rolled out by desktop version next month.

Google has even said, this is a minor ranking change - so do not worry too much.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

