SEOs Says Google Page Experience More Important Despite There Being No Impact

Aleyda Solis did a Twitter. poll thread, multiple polls in a Twitter thread, around the Google page experience update. In short, the poll shows that page experience related metrics, such as core web vitals, is more important to their SEO recommendations despite most saying they saw no impact at all from implementing improvements there.

Here is the poll that shows that most SEOs find it to be more important and given more propriety since 2020:

SEOs: How Has Google's Page Experience impacted your work?



1. Have you given Page Experience related metrics (Core Web Vitals, Mobile Friendliness, HTTPS, Intrusive pop-ups) more priority in your SEO Recommendations since 2020 announcement?

— Aleyda Solis 👩🏻‍💻 (@aleyda) January 10, 2022

The next poll shows that most SEOs have seen no impact at all and a lot said they saw a negative impact - go figure:

2. Have you noticed any impact on your Mobile focused performance since the Page Experience for Mobile release in Summer 2021?



— Aleyda Solis 👩🏻‍💻 (@aleyda) January 10, 2022

Then after seeing the results, will you still do what you are doing in 2022 - yes:

3. Has the impact (or lack of) from the Mobile Page Experience release last year changed the plans you had regarding Page Experience related implementation for 2022? — Aleyda Solis 👩🏻‍💻 (@aleyda) January 10, 2022

As a reminder, the page experience update rolled out by desktop version next month.

Google has even said, this is a minor ranking change - so do not worry too much.

Forum discussion at Twitter.