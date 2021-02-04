Daily Search Forum Recap: February 4, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google May Suspend E-Commerce Sites That Change Prices On Checkout Page
Google announced that starting on April 6, 2021 it will begin to enforce that the price feed to Google in the Merchant Center feed is not higher than what is displayed on the checkout screen. This is in addition to price enforcement validation of the price in the feed and on your landing page.
- Wikipedia Gatekeeping The About This Result Google Feature?
I honestly think this new "about this result" feature is not a big deal (I can be wrong) but with anything new with Google Search, SEOs tend to obsess about it. So now SEOs are concerned about the information within that feature. Specifically, why is most (all) of it coming from Wikipedia and when Wikipedia does not have information, it just shows when Google first indexed it.
- Google Displays Stars With Reviews In Local Knowledge Panel
Google is now showing actual stars in the reviews section of the local knowledge panel reviews area. Tom Waddington showed a screen shot of this on Twitter and I can replicate it for some businesses.
- Google Experience Update Label Requires All Factors To Be Complaint
Google's John Mueller said in Friday's Google Search Central SEO hangout that if Google does launch the Page Experience Update label/indicator, for your site to show up for it, all the requirements must be met. He said "we really need to know that all of the factors are compliant."
- Reminder: Google Search Console Does Not Backfill Data
This is just a reminder that if you verify a new website in Google or your old website loses its verification for a period of time, the data where the site is not verified will likely be missing. Google's John Mueller recently reminded us of this on Twitter.
- Google Soft Cup Holders
Here is some old swag from the folks at Google. This is for the Think With Google portal from March 2017 in Taipei, Taiwan. This was shared almost four years ago on Instagram.
Other Great Search Forum Threads:
Search Engine Land Stories:
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
Industry & Business
Links & Content Marketing
Local & Maps
Mobile & Voice
SEO
PPC
Search Features