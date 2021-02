Here is some old swag from the folks at Google. This is for the Think With Google portal from March 2017 in Taipei, Taiwan. I believe this shot was in the Songshan Cultural and Creative Park.

I can be wrong but these are soft cup holders right?

This was shared almost four years ago on Instagram.

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.