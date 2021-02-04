Reminder: Google Search Console Does Not Backfill Data

This is just a reminder that if you verify a new website in Google or your old website loses its verification for a period of time, the data where the site is not verified will likely be missing. Google's John Mueller recently reminded us of this on Twitter.

John said "If a site loses verification for a longer period of time, we don't collect the data for Search Console, and we don't back-fill it afterwards. So this is, unfortunately, probably not going to show up."

Here was the original question:

😕Has anyone ever seen this?! GSC data is completely missing from 3/21/20 - 12/20/20? It says data still processing, but I verified this site over a week ago. TY TO ANYONE OUT THERE😬🙏 pic.twitter.com/P9y5VnH7JX — Deirdre Hall (@atomic_cashew) February 1, 2021

Here is John's response:

If a site loses verification for a longer period of time, we don't collect the data for Search Console, and we don't back-fill it afterwards. So this is, unfortunately, probably not going to show up. Perhaps it would work if you verified parts (subdirectories)? I'm curious now.. — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) February 2, 2021

Forum discussion at Twitter.