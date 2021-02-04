Reminder: Google Search Console Does Not Backfill Data

Feb 4, 2021 • 7:11 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

This is just a reminder that if you verify a new website in Google or your old website loses its verification for a period of time, the data where the site is not verified will likely be missing. Google's John Mueller recently reminded us of this on Twitter.

John said "If a site loses verification for a longer period of time, we don't collect the data for Search Console, and we don't back-fill it afterwards. So this is, unfortunately, probably not going to show up."

Here was the original question:

Here is John's response:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Daily Search Forum Recap: February 3, 2021
 
blog comments powered by Disqus