Google seems to be testing two lines of text for sitelinks within the mobile search ads interface. So yea, double-line sitelinks in the search ads in the Google mobile search results.

This was spotted by Shameem Adhikarath who posted an example of this on X - here is that screenshot:

I don't believe I've seen double-line sitelinks for ads or organic listings. Maybe I have and I am getting old?

Have you seen this before?

Do you like having two lines for sitelinks? I mean, it gives less space for other search results.

Forum discussion at X.