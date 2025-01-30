Daily Search Forum Recap: January 30, 2025

Jan 30, 2025 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google search ranking volatility seems to be spiking once again, have you noticed. Google AI Overviews are testing really deep answers. Google explained why they only allow 100 negative keywords for the new PMax controls. I explained how to find Google Maps SAB access links. Google Business Profiles has new batch pricing and moving features for restaurants. Microsoft announced its earnings reports and search ads are up 21%.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Ranking Volatility Heats Up January 29 & 30th
    Google Search ranking volatility spiked and heated again over the past 24-hours or so. I am seeing renewed chatter spike up yesterday, January 29th and continue through today. I am also seeing that some of the tracking tools are showing an increase in ranking volatility within Google Search over the past day.
  • Google: Why 100 Negative Keywords For Google Ads PMax Campaigns
    Ginny Marvin, the Google Ads Liaison, explained why Google is only letting you add up to 100 negative keywords to your campaign-level negative keywords within your Performance Max campaigns on Google Ads.
  • Google Business Profiles Gains Batch Price Editing & Moving Menu Items
    We recently covered how you can now drag and drop menu items for your restaurant in your Google Business Profiles. But Google also seemed to add the ability to move menu items between sections of your menu and the ability to batch edit pricing of menu items.
  • Google AI Overviews Go Deeper With Gemini 2.0?
    In early December, Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google, said Google is starting to test powering AI Overviews with Gemini 2.0. Well, we may be starting to see some of that in the wild, with much deeper and detailed AI Overviews and citations.
  • Google Maps Service Area Business Access Request Link
    Did you know there is a quick way to directly generate an access request for Service Area Businesses in Google Maps? This is apparently not so new but also not widely known.
  • Microsoft Bing Advertising Revenue Up 21%
    Microsoft reported its second quarter 2025 earnings and it showed that its search and advertising revenue was up 21%. The previous quarter it was up 18%, then 19% but before than it was 12% and 8% - so things are looking more positive.
  • Google Skull Corn Painting Art
    Google has this artwork, this painting, hanging in the lobby at the Google office in Mexico. I am not sure what it is, I suspect it is famous. It looks like a skull with corn.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: January 30, 2025

Jan 30, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Updates

Google Search Ranking Volatility Heats Up January 29 & 30th

Jan 30, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Maps

Google Maps Service Area Business Access Request Link

Jan 30, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google: Why 100 Negative Keywords For Google Ads PMax Campaigns

Jan 30, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Maps

Google Business Profiles Gains Batch Price Editing & Moving Menu Items

Jan 30, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google

Google AI Overviews Go Deeper With Gemini 2.0?

Jan 30, 2025 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google Search Ranking Volatility Heats Up January 29 & 30th

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.