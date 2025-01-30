Daily Search Forum Recap: January 30, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google search ranking volatility seems to be spiking once again, have you noticed. Google AI Overviews are testing really deep answers. Google explained why they only allow 100 negative keywords for the new PMax controls. I explained how to find Google Maps SAB access links. Google Business Profiles has new batch pricing and moving features for restaurants. Microsoft announced its earnings reports and search ads are up 21%.

DeepSeek Debuts with 83 Percent ‘Fail Rate’ in NewsGuard’s Chatbot Red Team Audit, News Guard Reality Check

