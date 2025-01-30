Daily Search Forum Recap: January 30, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google search ranking volatility seems to be spiking once again, have you noticed. Google AI Overviews are testing really deep answers. Google explained why they only allow 100 negative keywords for the new PMax controls. I explained how to find Google Maps SAB access links. Google Business Profiles has new batch pricing and moving features for restaurants. Microsoft announced its earnings reports and search ads are up 21%.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google Search Ranking Volatility Heats Up January 29 & 30th
Google Search ranking volatility spiked and heated again over the past 24-hours or so. I am seeing renewed chatter spike up yesterday, January 29th and continue through today. I am also seeing that some of the tracking tools are showing an increase in ranking volatility within Google Search over the past day.
-
Google: Why 100 Negative Keywords For Google Ads PMax Campaigns
Ginny Marvin, the Google Ads Liaison, explained why Google is only letting you add up to 100 negative keywords to your campaign-level negative keywords within your Performance Max campaigns on Google Ads.
-
Google Business Profiles Gains Batch Price Editing & Moving Menu Items
We recently covered how you can now drag and drop menu items for your restaurant in your Google Business Profiles. But Google also seemed to add the ability to move menu items between sections of your menu and the ability to batch edit pricing of menu items.
-
Google AI Overviews Go Deeper With Gemini 2.0?
In early December, Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google, said Google is starting to test powering AI Overviews with Gemini 2.0. Well, we may be starting to see some of that in the wild, with much deeper and detailed AI Overviews and citations.
-
Google Maps Service Area Business Access Request Link
Did you know there is a quick way to directly generate an access request for Service Area Businesses in Google Maps? This is apparently not so new but also not widely known.
-
Microsoft Bing Advertising Revenue Up 21%
Microsoft reported its second quarter 2025 earnings and it showed that its search and advertising revenue was up 21%. The previous quarter it was up 18%, then 19% but before than it was 12% and 8% - so things are looking more positive.
-
Google Skull Corn Painting Art
Google has this artwork, this painting, hanging in the lobby at the Google office in Mexico. I am not sure what it is, I suspect it is famous. It looks like a skull with corn.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Google updated the font for reviews and replies, Local Search Forum
- For the first time in my 14 years of experience with Google Ads, I noticed that Google Ads services can now be restricted. The violation policies introduced last year are finally being enforced., Natasha Kaurra on LinkedIn
- I’m excited to share that flight price tracking is now available on Bing Travel. Simply search for your desired flight and enable price tracking for your travel dates. You'll receive notifications of major price drops, helping yo, Jordi Ribas on X
- CNBC This report is misleading. “Sensitive” is simply used in our internal systems for countries that see different official names in Maps (like a different name for a body of water) — that’s all there is to it. This is co, News from Google on X
- I don't think search engines would be able to recognize that as a word given each letter is in a separate DIV. I would either not worry about it (I doubt you're trying to appear in search for "stay in touch"), or find another way to do the, John Mueller on Bluesky
- So, the only reliable search-news-only dedicated website we have is @seroundtable... Or am I missing something?, Pedro Dias on X
