Google Maps Service Area Business Access Request Link

Jan 30, 2025 - 7:41 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Maps

Google Local Service Van

Did you know there is a quick way to directly generate an access request for Service Area Businesses in Google Maps? This is apparently not so new but also not widely known.

Andrea Berens posted about it in this Local Search Forum thread and then JS Girard posted a new thread to highlight it.

He wrote:

I'm marking this as new because for years I and others (eg professor M) have been writing for a long time about the complicated duplicate-and-fuse process for claiming SABs. However (and I must credit @AndreaBerens for this), there apparently IS a way to directly generate an access request for SABs. She posted this as a casual answer in a thread where it would otehrwise remain buried.

So how do you find it?

The link format is https://business.google.com/arc/p/ followed by the Google Place ID (which can be obtained with PlePer Local SEO tools, amongst others).

This seems to be a great thing for a lot of local SEOs.

Forum discussion at Local Search Forum.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: January 30, 2025

Jan 30, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Updates

Google Search Ranking Volatility Heats Up January 29 & 30th

Jan 30, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Maps

Google Maps Service Area Business Access Request Link

Jan 30, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google: Why 100 Negative Keywords For Google Ads PMax Campaigns

Jan 30, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Maps

Google Business Profiles Gains Batch Price Editing & Moving Menu Items

Jan 30, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google

Google AI Overviews Go Deeper With Gemini 2.0?

Jan 30, 2025 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google: Why 100 Negative Keywords For Google Ads PMax Campaigns
Next Story: Google Search Ranking Volatility Heats Up January 29 & 30th

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.