Did you know there is a quick way to directly generate an access request for Service Area Businesses in Google Maps? This is apparently not so new but also not widely known.

Andrea Berens posted about it in this Local Search Forum thread and then JS Girard posted a new thread to highlight it.

He wrote:

I'm marking this as new because for years I and others (eg professor M) have been writing for a long time about the complicated duplicate-and-fuse process for claiming SABs. However (and I must credit @AndreaBerens for this), there apparently IS a way to directly generate an access request for SABs. She posted this as a casual answer in a thread where it would otehrwise remain buried.

So how do you find it?

The link format is https://business.google.com/arc/p/ followed by the Google Place ID (which can be obtained with PlePer Local SEO tools, amongst others).

This seems to be a great thing for a lot of local SEOs.

Forum discussion at Local Search Forum.