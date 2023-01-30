Daily Search Forum Recap: January 30, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

There may have been an unconfirmed Google product reviews update late last week. Yandex had its source code leaked and SEOs are reviewing the search engine source code. Google said doing a redesign may make your rankings go nuts. Google also said that you should use absolute URLs in your rel-canonicals. Google Ads has not posted new announcements in over two months now. Plus, I posted a vlog with Jeff Ferguson.

