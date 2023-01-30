Daily Search Forum Recap: January 30, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
There may have been an unconfirmed Google product reviews update late last week. Yandex had its source code leaked and SEOs are reviewing the search engine source code. Google said doing a redesign may make your rankings go nuts. Google also said that you should use absolute URLs in your rel-canonicals. Google Ads has not posted new announcements in over two months now. Plus, I posted a vlog with Jeff Ferguson.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Unconfirmed Google Update Impacting Product Reviews Sites On Thursday, January 26th?
On Thursday, January 26th, there were some signs of a possible Google search ranking algorithm update. The signals and chatter I was tracking, honestly, were not at super high levels. However, now that I see Glenn Gabe shared some really shocking charts of sites previously impacted by Google updates but now seeing a big swing. This is not necessarily a product reviews update but rather sites in the product reviews space that are seeing massive swings on the 26th.
- Yandex Search Ranking Factors Leaked & Revealed
Yandex had a boatload of its source code across all its technology allegedly leaked by a disgruntled employee and part of that was the source code for Russia's largest search engine - Yandex. As you can imagine, SEOs and others are diving in and seeing what they can learn from the source code.
- Google: If You Redesign Your Site Your Rankings May Go Nuts
Gary Illyes from the Google Search Relations team posted another PSA on LinkedIn. This time he said, "when you redesign a site, its rankings in search engines may go nuts."
- Google: Don't Use Relative Paths In Your rel-canonical
Gary Illyes from from the Google Search Relations team posted another PSA on LinkedIn, this one says "don't use relative paths in your rel-canonical." Gary wants you to use the full, absolute URL, when it coms to rel-canonical.
- Google Ads News & Feature Announcements Dry Up
The Google Ads team has not posted a new feature announcement or any new announcements on its new features and announcements page for about two and a half months, since November 17, 2022, and any Google Ads policy updates since mid-December.
- Vlog #208: Jeff Ferguson On Starting His Own Digital Marketing Agency
In part one, we go through Jeff Ferguson's long history in search marketing. Here, in part two, we pick up with him starting his own agency...
- Display Wall At Google Pier 57
Here is one of the many walls at the new Google Pier 57 location. You can see they set up a display wall that houses a Google surf board, Google letters, Android figurine, and much more.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Russia Hackers leaked 44.7 GB of @yandex source codes There is no source code for the search engine itself, but there are most of its services with comments and documentation. Apparently, the company's private, David Kime on Twitter
- The cached page doesn't affect ranking, so if you're seeing issues with ranking, I'd look at other things., John Mueller on Twitter
- Today we are rolling out Search Keywords Ads to all advertisers as a beta test, Twitter Business on Twitter
