Google Ads News & Feature Announcements Dry Up

Jan 30, 2023 • 7:11 am | comments (0) by twitter mastodon | Filed Under Google Ads (AdWords)
Google Ads Ghost Town

The Google Ads team has not posted a new feature announcement or any new announcements on its new features and announcements page for about two and a half months, since November 17, 2022, and any Google Ads policy updates since mid-December.

This was pointed out by Anthony Higman on Twitter who said, "It is funny or terrifying that the last Google ads announcement was on November 17th? Before that they were like every 2-4 days. Also funny that the last announcement was "The formula to help you navigate uncertainty," and then.....Nothing!"

I asked about this but didn't really get a statement on this:

To be fair, we did cover a bit of news on Google Ads over the past few months. So just because it is not posted on those pages, it doesn't mean Google Ads is not releasing anything.

Specifically, the @AdsLiaison Google Ads account has been posting news and updates for the PPC industry throughout the past few months, it is just weird that Google has not posted anything on those specific pages in a while. I suspect, but I can be wrong, the individual responsible for updating that content left that position?

Forum discussion at Twitter.

