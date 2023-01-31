John Mueller & Daniel Waisberg Biking Near Google Tel Aviv

Jan 31, 2023 • 7:00 am | comments (0) by twitter mastodon | Filed Under Search Engine Photo Of The Day
Prev Story
Share This
 

John Mueller & Daniel Waisberg Biking Near Google Tel Aviv

A couple weeks ago, John Mueller went to visit the Google Search Console team, which is based in the Google Tel Aviv office. Daniel Waisberg works out of that office, working closely with the Search Console team. In any event, here are the two biking nearby the office there. No, they are not Google bikes.

This photo was on Twitter.

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.

Previous story: Display Wall At Google Pier 57
Ninja Banner
 
blog comments powered by Disqus