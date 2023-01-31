John Mueller & Daniel Waisberg Biking Near Google Tel Aviv

A couple weeks ago, John Mueller went to visit the Google Search Console team, which is based in the Google Tel Aviv office. Daniel Waisberg works out of that office, working closely with the Search Console team. In any event, here are the two biking nearby the office there. No, they are not Google bikes.

This photo was on Twitter.

