Daily Search Forum Recap: January 30, 2020

Jan 30, 2020 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
  • We Got Chatter: Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update & Fluctuations
    Let me start off by saying that while there is a nice amount of chatter in the SEO community signaling some sort of Google update in the past few days, it is hard for me to be very confident because of all the changes Google made in the past week or so. But we do have chatter and some, not all, of the tools are showing changes as well.
  • Everything You Need To Know About The Google Featured Snippet Deduplication Change
    There has been an enormous amount of confusion around the Google featured snippet duplication change. In short, Google made the change, didn't communicate the change was done until SEOs saw it live and Google, mostly Danny Sullivan, has been answering questions over-and-over again around this change.
  • Google: Google Assistant Actions Does Not Help You Rank Higher In Search
    Does having and creating Google Assistant Actions help you rank better in Google search for your web site in general? I never saw anyone ask this question until today and Danny Sullivan of Google said no, it does not help with your organic rankings or get more organic traffic.
  • Google May Give Use Featured Snippets Reports In Search Console; Maybe...
    Danny Sullivan from Google said on Twitter "Maybe we'll eventually break out that type of data" when it comes to showing click-through rates on featured snippets. Google almost gave it to us, it was a beta filter that went away back in 2017 for some reason. It is a feature we all wants for five or more years and has not come.
  • Google Considers Changes To Image Section In Featured Snippets
    Danny Sullivan from Google said on Twitter that Google has "heard the feedback" around the "image issue" with featured snippets. He added "I especially push for improvement here." Google seems like they are looking into how they can make changes there, so I wouldn't be shocked if you see tests around images in featured snippets in the coming months.
  • Google Ads Switches To Standard Delivery For All Campaign Types
    Google announced it is switching all campaigns, not just Search campaigns, Shopping campaigns, and shared budgets but also Display, Video, App and Hotel campaigns to Standard delivery. This is happening starting in April 2020 and any campaign using Accelerated delivery will be switched over in May 2020.
  • Google Puppy Bowl 2020
    Here is a photo that overlooks the Google Puppy Bowl of 2020 in the Google Boulder offices. There are plenty of photos and videos on Instagram, which I will add below. Google loves their Dooglers!

