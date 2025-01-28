Daily Search Forum Recap: January 28, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Ads has this new "used since" column in its PMax reports. Google said merging content is more challenging than site moves for Google Search. A URL is known to Google in Search Console has no priority for Google Search. You can bulk manage special hours in Google Business Profiles. Google frequently saved labels now are showing on some local results.

Google Ads New Used Since Column For PMax

Google Ads is testing adding a new column to its Performance Max reports named "Used Since." This column is visible on the asset level and it shows the date an asset was added.

John Mueller from Google said that merging content is always more challenging than a basic site move. Meaning, when you take a look at your content on your site and decide to merge a bunch of the content into fewer URLs, that takes longer for Google to handle than moving a site from domain A to domain B with no other changes.

Gary Illyes from Google said that if a URL has a status within Google Search Console as "URL is unknown to Google" that means that URL is really unknown to Google and has zero priority within Google Search systems.

Google has added a method to bulk manage the special hours for all the businesses you manage in Google Business Profiles. You can easily copy special hours from one business listing to others.

Google Search is testing the frequently saved label not just in the main search results but also on the local results, the places section, of the Google Search results.

Here is a Googler hacking a Nike shoe, a Nike Air Max 1. You can see it light up and dim after the hack. This was worked on Google NYC office and Ben Wiley who posted this on Instagram wrote, "one of my favorite semi-failed shoe hacks was making an IRL light up air max 1 inspired by the original launch poster (last photo). basically adult light up shoes that are smart and don't just light up when you stomp, but they can do that too."

