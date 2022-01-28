Daily Search Forum Recap: January 28, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Search Console has a bug with the performance report for image search clicks and impressions. Google is deprecating the Google My Business API in April. Google Ads is shutting off smart shopping and local campaigns and replacing them with performance max campaigns. Google is promoting Pointy from Google in Google Business Profiles. Google image search is tested a related colorized image theme. Google is testing search results without descriptions. And don't forget to catch the weekly video recap.

