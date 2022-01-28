Daily Search Forum Recap: January 28, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Search Console has a bug with the performance report for image search clicks and impressions. Google is deprecating the Google My Business API in April. Google Ads is shutting off smart shopping and local campaigns and replacing them with performance max campaigns. Google is promoting Pointy from Google in Google Business Profiles. Google image search is tested a related colorized image theme. Google is testing search results without descriptions. And don't forget to catch the weekly video recap.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Algorithm Fluctuations, FLoC FLoPs, New Google Robots Tag & More
This week, we had another unconfirmed Google search ranking update on January 22nd. Google has admitted defeat with its FLoC cookieless proposal and is now going with Topics API. Google launched a new robots tag named...
- Google Search Console Logging Bug May Result In Drop In Image Search Performance Data
Google has confirmed an issue with the Google Search Console Performance reports specific to image search. The issue is a logging issue that may result in your clicks and impressions data in those reports being lower than normal. Google said the issue began on Monday, January 24, 2022 and is still ongoing.
- New Tools For Smart Shopping & Local Campaigns Being Replaced By Performance Max
Google has released a set of new tools and features to help advertisers when Google existing and future Smart Shopping campaigns and Local Campaigns get replaced by Performance Max campaigns. This includes a new migration tool and API migrations.
- Google Tests Search Results Without Descriptions Again
Google has confirmed it has been testing Google Search result listings without any descriptions, again. Google first tested this in 2015 and is now testing it again for the past couple of weeks. Aishwarya Tapadar from Google confirmed this in a Google Web Search Help thread saying "this is a small experiment that will be ending in the next day or so."
- Google Images Tests Color Themed Related Images Design
The folks at 9to5Google spotted Google Image Search on mobile testing a related image design that takes on the color theme of the image result. So if the image is red, the related images below are in these red hue effect in the background.
- Google Promotes Pointy From Google In Business Profiles
Google is promoting the Pointy from Google solution in Google Business Profiles dashboard, Colan Nielsen explained on Twitter. Google is placing this box that says "Help customers find products they need" by connecting your in-store product inventory with Google Search and Maps.
- Google Deprecating The Google My Business API On April 20, 2022
Google will be deprecating the Google My Business API on April 30, 2022 and replacing it with new APIs in the Google federated model. So you will have to update any of the old APIs you may be using with the new ones within the next few months.
- Messy Drinks From Googlers At Google
A while back, Satyajeet Salgar from Google posted a photo of his drink and snack while at the Google office when he was first returning to the office. I asked for more photos and that led to numerous
