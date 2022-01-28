New Tools For Smart Shopping & Local Campaigns Being Replaced By Performance Max

Google has released a set of new tools and features to help advertisers when Google existing and future Smart Shopping campaigns and Local Campaigns get replaced by Performance Max campaigns. This includes a new migration tool and API migrations.

As a reminder, in July 2022, existing and future Smart Shopping campaigns will begin automatic upgrades to Performance Max campaigns. Local campaigns will begin automatic upgrades starting in August 2022.

There is a one-click migration tool will be available for Smart Shopping campaigns in April & in June for Local campaigns. After that, Smart Shopping campaigns will auto-upgrade between July and September 2022. And Local campaigns will auto-upgrade between August and September.

Starting in April, you can easily upgrade your Smart Shopping campaigns with a new "one-click" tool in Google Ads. You'll be able to upgrade your Local campaigns with the tool starting in June. The tool gives you flexibility to upgrade specific campaigns or all of your campaigns at once.

Then the API migration will be available later this year, according to Google. The AdWords API will sunset on April 27, 2022. Developers using SSC via the AdWords API should migrate to the Google Ads API using SSC as early as possible. The self-migration by the Google Ads API will only be available after the sunset of the AdWords API.

Here is the timeline for all of this:

There are more details over here as well and Ginny posted these tweets:

💫API migration will be available later this year — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) January 27, 2022

Here are upcoming milestones to help you get ready for the Smart Shopping and Local campaign upgrades to Performance Max:

Some tips:

Upload creative assets: We recommend that you provide additional creative assets to help your campaign appear on more eligible surfaces and perform better.

We recommend that you provide additional creative assets to help your campaign appear on more eligible surfaces and perform better. Allow time for the campaign to ramp up: Give your new Performance Max campaign time to ramp up. For campaigns with online sales or omnichannel goals, allow for 2-3 days. For campaigns with offline-only goals, allow for 3-4 weeks.

Give your new Performance Max campaign time to ramp up. For campaigns with online sales or omnichannel goals, allow for 2-3 days. For campaigns with offline-only goals, allow for 3-4 weeks. Avoid overlapping targeting: Performance Max campaigns will be prioritized over existing Smart Shopping campaigns, standard Shopping campaigns, and Display Dynamic Remarketing campaigns that target the same products. As a result, we recommend waiting to upgrade your existing Smart Shopping campaigns until the upgrade tool becomes available. If your new Performance Max campaign does target the same products, ensure that you set an equal budget to maintain volume.

