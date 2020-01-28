Daily Search Forum Recap: January 28, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

New: Google Search Console Removals Tool

Google has just launched a new tool within the new Google Search Console named the removals tool. This tool lets you temporarily block search results from your site, it shows reported via other Google public removal tools (i.e. Outdated content) and you can manage SafeSearch filtering in this tool.

Google has just launched a new tool within the new Google Search Console named the removals tool. This tool lets you temporarily block search results from your site, it shows reported via other Google public removal tools (i.e. Outdated content) and you can manage SafeSearch filtering in this tool. Did Google Just Say Links In PDFs Treated As Nofollow Links?

Google's John Mueller said at the 9:43 mark into a Google hangout that for SEO purposes, links in PDF files are treated like links that have the nofollow attribute on them. But the weird thing is, Gary Illyes from Google in 2011 documented on the Google blog that those links do pass PageRank and signals. So which is it?

Google's John Mueller said at the 9:43 mark into a Google hangout that for SEO purposes, links in PDF files are treated like links that have the nofollow attribute on them. But the weird thing is, Gary Illyes from Google in 2011 documented on the Google blog that those links do pass PageRank and signals. So which is it? Google: Not Worth Signing Up For Dofollow Profile Links

Google's John Mueller said "no" it is not worth signing up for dofollow profile links. He said that in a Reddit thread where the user asked "Are dofollow profile sign ups worth it?" John responded with "no" and then walked away.

Google's John Mueller said "no" it is not worth signing up for dofollow profile links. He said that in a Reddit thread where the user asked "Are dofollow profile sign ups worth it?" John responded with "no" and then walked away. Google May Have Issues Correctly Indexing Ikea's International Pages

It seems like Google may be having issues indexing and ranking Ikea's international and localized web pages properly...

It seems like Google may be having issues indexing and ranking Ikea's international and localized web pages properly... Google: Do Not Translate Image File Names To Local Language

Let's say you have a large multilingual site and all your pages are translated into the localized language. So page A in the US has the same content as page X in France, but the content is translated into French on page X. The image however is generic enough where that image is good for all the pages it was translated into.

Let's say you have a large multilingual site and all your pages are translated into the localized language. So page A in the US has the same content as page X in France, but the content is translated into French on page X. The image however is generic enough where that image is good for all the pages it was translated into. Google Austin Has Some Really Big Books

Here is a photo from the Google Austin office of Jeff Mullen, a senior software engineer at Google, reading a book. But not any book, a book from the Google Austin office and the book is super sized.

Other Great Search Forum Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Harmonizing KPIs and Web Analytics, Haden Interactive

Industry & Business

Links & Promotion Building

How to Use Stock Photo Libraries for Link Building, Search Engine Journal

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Google integrates CRM conversions from Zapier in Google Ads, PPC Land

Search Features

Google and the Super Bowl: Here to help, Google Blog

Other Search