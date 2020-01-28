Google: Not Worth Signing Up For Dofollow Profile Links

Google's John Mueller said "no" it is not worth signing up for dofollow profile links. He said that in a Reddit thread where the user asked "Are dofollow profile sign ups worth it?" John responded with "no" and then walked away. Well, I don't know if he walked anywhere but you get my point.

Here was the full question:

I see these lists of '100'+ sites that offer profile sign ups with dofollow links. Some include some big name sites. Are these legit? Does this bring any benefit?

Like I said above, John said "no."

Dofollow profile links are the links you get that do not have a nofollow attribute on them in online communities.

Forum discussion at Reddit .