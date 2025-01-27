Daily Search Forum Recap: January 27, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google search ranking volatility heated up again over the weekend. Yahoo Search is testing not just AI Chat but AI generated answers in search. Bing is testing new AI answer layouts and interfaces. Bing is testing different colored URLs for sponsored and organic results. Google is testing this weird similar jobs box.

  • Google Search Ranking Volatility Spiked Friday Jan 24 Through Weekend
    Google Search may have pushed some unconfirmed Google search ranking algorithm update or tweak around Friday, January 24th. I briefly mentioned this on my Friday video but I felt it was worth kicking up here as its own story.
  • Yahoo Search AI Chat Expanded & Adds AI Answers To Search
    Yahoo is continuing its AI Chat features within Yahoo Search, while also incorporating AI Answers into its search results. The AI powered answers and chat seemed to be powered by OpenAI.
  • Bing Tests AI Answers Sources Section In Carousel View & Videos
    Microsoft Bing is testing placing the sources section of its AI Answers in a carousel view, instead of a list view. This let's you scroll through the sources as opposed to just seeing them below in a list view.
  • Bing Tests Black Organic URLs & Green Sponsored URLs
    Microsoft is testing different colored URLs for its organic (free) results and its sponsored (paid) results. The organic URL slugs are bold black colored and the sponsored URL slugs are bold green colored.
  • Google Search Tests Jobs At Similar Employers
    Google is testing a new job carousel in the search results titled "jobs at similar employers." This likely pulls from the Google Jobs postings schema and more but it can come up if you are just searching for products from that company.
  • Scary Google Calendar Costume
    Here is a photo from around Halloween where this Googler dressed up as Google Calendar with some scary appointments and events on the calendar. She wrote, "That was so SpOoOkY of you to send me a calendar invite after 5pm on a Friday."

