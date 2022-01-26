Daily Search Forum Recap: January 26, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google has dropped FLoC and is trying to replace it with the Topics API - how embarrassing for Google. Google said the product reviews update is for products, but not places or things. Google said deep folder URLs is not an issue for Google or SEO, again. Google Assistant now lets you just say "Stop" to stop it from talking without first saying "Hey Google." Most SEOs understand that if Google gave over 100% transparency about its search algorithm, it would lead to poorer results.

