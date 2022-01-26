Daily Search Forum Recap: January 26, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google has dropped FLoC and is trying to replace it with the Topics API - how embarrassing for Google. Google said the product reviews update is for products, but not places or things. Google said deep folder URLs is not an issue for Google or SEO, again. Google Assistant now lets you just say "Stop" to stop it from talking without first saying "Hey Google." Most SEOs understand that if Google gave over 100% transparency about its search algorithm, it would lead to poorer results.
- Google Drops FLoC For Topics API With 300+ Topics
Surprise, surprise - Google has decided to drop FLoC (Federated Learning of Cohorts), its cookie alternative, with something called Topics API. The Topics API will use browsing topics into 300 or so categories. Yep, FLoC is a FLoP.
- Google Product Reviews Update Not Designed For Reviews Of Places Or Things
Lily Ray asked John Mueller of Google if the product reviews update work also for reviews of places or things. For example, think about comparing universities, online courses, vacation locations, etc. John Mueller said no, "I suspect not, since these aren't really products," he said.
- You Can Tell Google To "Stop" Without Saying "Hey Google" First
How many times are you on client calls or meetings and then your Google Assistant device goes off. Then you scramble to say "hey Google --- stop." Well, now all you need to do is say "Stop" and Google will stop, even if you do not first say "Hey Google."
- Most SEOs Think 100% Google Algorithm Transparency Would Lead To Worse Search Results
Google has often said that if they shared the full details of how its search algorithms and ranking factors would work, it would lead to abuse and poorer quality results. It seems like most SEOs agree with that sentiment.
- Google: Deep Looking Subfolders In URLs Doesn't Matter For SEO
Does it matter how deep your subfolder URL structure is for SEO purposes and Google rankings? No, not really. John Mueller of Google said even recently on Twitter "I don't think any search engine would care either way."
- Cotton Candy At Google Shanghai
Here is a somewhat recent photo from the Google Shanghai office of a Googler who has cotton candy. I guess Google has cotton candy machines at the office? I am not a huge fan of cotton candy but it
- Good day Roman, this site is blocking our user-agent. We can crawl this site using old user-agent "msnbot/2.0b (+https://t.co/0tNkk52t8Y)" So please continue reviewing rules that can be set by the CMS, CDN, web, Fabrice Canel on Twitter
- Here's a secret: SEOs don't optimize search engines either :). Language usage in the wild is weird & quirky. It evolves over time, and hopefully it keeps making you smile., John Mueller on Twitter
- My understanding is that it's used as an identifier rather than something which is read and processed (it's just the root URL). @danbri would know more., John Mueller on Twitter
- 4 automated campaign types and how to control them
- tCPA may not be going away (yet), but it should: Why it’s time to embrace value-based bidding
- Google kills FLoC, introduces Topics API as its next-gen targeting tech
- How to fix the broken sales-marketing lead funnel
