Most SEOs Think 100% Google Algorithm Transparency Would Lead To Worse Search Results

Google has often said that if they shared the full details of how its search algorithms and ranking factors would work, it would lead to abuse and poorer quality results. It seems like most SEOs agree with that sentiment.

A poll by Azeem asked "If Google were to be 100% transparent about how to rank organically and its ranking factors, would the SERPs be" better or worse. And the vast majority of SEOs who took the poll said worse. About 80% of the 400 plus results said worse.

Here is the poll on Twitter:

I would agree, if you gave over these details, spammers would 100% abuse it and it would lead to poorer quality search results.

