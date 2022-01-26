You Can Tell Google To "Stop" Without Saying "Hey Google" First

Jan 26, 2022
How many times are you on client calls or meetings and then your Google Assistant device goes off. Then you scramble to say "hey Google --- stop." Well, now all you need to do is say "Stop" and Google will stop, even if you do not first say "Hey Google."

This comes via Google on Twitter who wrote "Helpful new Google Assistant feature alert! Want your smart display or speaker to stop talking? Just say “stop” — no #HeyGoogle needed."

This is something I felt most SEOs and PPCers would want to know about before their next client call.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

