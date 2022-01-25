Daily Search Forum Recap: January 25, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
We spotted a dental clinic with the business name "dentist near me" - is that a good thing to name your business with near me in the name? Google's John Mueller said it can assign multiple languages per page. Google Ads is actually testing emojis in its search ads, which is against its own guidelines. Newzdash reports that 67% of all Google searches have duplicate top stories to web result URLs.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Business Name "Keyword Near Me" Might Not Be A Great Idea
Chris Tweten posted a photo the other day on Twitter of a dental office sign with its company name - the company name is named "Dentist Near Me." Of course, the SEOs in all of you are thinking, oh, this dental practice wants to rank for all [near me] related dental queries.
- SEO Poll On Near Me Optimization Is Mixed
Brodie Clark posted a Twitter poll asking "is optimizing a website for search term variations that include "near me" good practice for SEO?" The results were pretty almost evenly split amongst "yes" and "no", with more people leaning to "it depends."
- Google Confirms Testing Emojis In Some Search Ads
Google has confirmed it is officially testing placing emojis in some search ads. Darcy Burk spotted a pizza emoji on a search ad for Uber Eats and posted the screenshot on Twitter. Ginny Marvin of Google on the Ads Liaison Twitter account confirmed Google is testing placing emojis in some search ads.
- Google May Assign Multiple Languages Per Page
Google generally likes you to stick with one language per page, that isn't to say you cannot use different pages throughout your site with different languages. But if you do not listen and you put multiple languages on a page, Google can assign multiple languages to that page, said John Mueller of Google.
- 67% Of Google Searches Have Duplicate Top Stories & Web Results URLs; Newzdash
Last week we broke the news that Google does some form of deduplication of the top stories and web results in some situations. John Shehata released some data from his Newzdash product showing that 67% of all Google searches have duplicate top stories to web result URLs and about 12% of top stories URLs get duplicated in the web search results.
- Toddler Shredding Tricycle At GooglePlex Parking Lot
Here is a photo of a kid, maybe of toddler age, shredding out his tricycle at the Google parking lot in Mountain View, California. I guess the parking lot is empty these days, so it is a good place t
Other Great Search Threads:
- Seems like an unrealistic hypothetical question - if there are no costs for work or consumption, would you like some more dessert? In reality, everything has costs, and it's a matter of balancing cost vs gains., John Mueller on Twitter
- We recommend a nofollow for links that are there for financial reasons (such as affiliate links), even if it's possible that we already recognize a specific type, John Mueller on Twitter
