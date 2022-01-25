Google Confirms Testing Emojis In Some Search Ads

Google has confirmed it is officially testing placing emojis in some search ads. Darcy Burk spotted a pizza emoji on a search ad for Uber Eats and posted the screenshot on Twitter. Ginny Marvin of Google on the Ads Liaison Twitter account confirmed Google is testing placing emojis in some search ads.

Here is a screenshot:

Ginny Marvin said "this is part of a series of small experiments to help users more easily identify the brand or advertiser associated with the Search ads they may see for a given query."

Just to give you some history here, this is against Google's ad policies - to have emojis in the ads. But I guess Google thinks it is worth testing out. Google ads had emojis in 2020, 2019, 2017 and 2016 but in all those cases, it was not Google adding them - here Google is adding them to the ads.

Forum discussion at Twitter.