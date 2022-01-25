SEO Poll On Near Me Optimization Is Mixed

Brodie Clark posted a Twitter poll asking "is optimizing a website for search term variations that include "near me" good practice for SEO?" The results were pretty almost evenly split amongst "yes" and "no", with more people leaning to "it depends."

The poll has over 1,000 votes and goes well with the story from earlier today about how naming your business "near me" with a keyword phrase might not be the best idea.

Here are the poll results:

Is optimising a website for search term variations that include “near me” good practice for SEO? — Brodie Clark (@brodieseo) January 23, 2022

I just find it funny that most of these SEO polls about should you do X or Y almost never have strong confidence in either answer.

