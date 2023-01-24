Daily Search Forum Recap: January 24, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google is encouraging advertisers to now use agencies and third-party resellers. Google is sunsetting Google Optimize on September 30th. Google recommends you include your canonical URL in your sitemap file. Google updated the Google Discover follow help documentation to says title and link element content is the most important. Google updated the image SEO best practices to explain that Google will parse images elements even when enclosed in other elements.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.