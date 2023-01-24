Daily Search Forum Recap: January 24, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google is encouraging advertisers to now use agencies and third-party resellers. Google is sunsetting Google Optimize on September 30th. Google recommends you include your canonical URL in your sitemap file. Google updated the Google Discover follow help documentation to says title and link element content is the most important. Google updated the image SEO best practices to explain that Google will parse images elements even when enclosed in other elements.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google: Include Your Canonical URLs In Your Sitemap File
Google's Gary Illyes said on LinkedIn this morning that you should "include the URLs that you would want to see as canonical in your sitemaps." This is not necessarily new advice, Google has said this numerous times, but Gary had a reason to repeat this advice for some reason.
- Google Parses img Elements Even When Enclosed Within Other Elements
Google has also updated the image SEO best practices document to clarify that Google will parses img elements even when they're enclosed in other elements such as picture elements when indexing images.
- Google To Sunset Google Optimize On September 30, 2023
Google will be sunsetting, killing off, the Google Optimize product on September 30, 2023. "Google Optimize and Optimize 360 will no longer be available after September 30, 2023. Your experiments and personalizations can continue to run until that date," Google wrote.
- Title & Link Are The Important Content For The Google Discover Follow Feature
Google has updated its Get On Discover page in the RSS feed for the Follow feature in Google Discover section to specify the most important content for that section. Google added that the "most important content for the Follow feature is your feed title element and your per item link elements."
- Report: Google Pushing Advertisers To Use Agencies & Third Party Resellers
Digiday reported that with the mass Google layoffs, Google advertisers are being encouraged to work with third-party resellers, like agencies, directly as it seeks to reduce its overheads related to advertising services.
- YouTube Swing At Google London
At the Google London office, they have this YouTube branded swing that has this shiny and sparkly YouTube logo behind it. I spotted this on Instagram and this seems it was from some sort of YouTube L
