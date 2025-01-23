Daily Search Forum Recap: January 23, 2025

Jan 23, 2025 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google has rolled out penalties to European sites going against the site reputation abuse policy. Yahoo Search is testing a new AI chat feature. Google has dropped breadcrumbs from the mobile search result snippets. The opt out feature for page annotations does work. Bing is testing a real estate filter for its search results. Google AI Overviews are now in Circle To Search.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Expands Site Reputation Abuse Enforcement To Europe
    Google looks to have expanded its enforcement of its site reputation abuse policy to European regions this week. Google began enforcement in the US back in May but Google seems to have issued a ton of these manual actions (manual penalties) to European based sites.
  • Yahoo Search Tests AI Chat
    Yahoo seems to be testing AI Chat within its search results. The chat feature loads on the right side for your query. You click on it and it loads an AI chat bot.
  • Google Removes Breadcrumb From Mobile Search Results Snippets
    Google has removed the breadcrumb from the mobile search results, leaving only the domain in the search result snippets. The desktop search results will continue to have the breadcrumb and domain in the snippets.
  • Tested: Google Page Annotation Opt Out Does Work
    Google is still testing its offensive page annotation feature in the Google iOS app still, but the good news is that the opt out feature does indeed work. Yes, it takes about a month, but if you opt out, Google will stop showing page annotations on your web pages.
  • Bing Tests Real Estate Search Menu Filter
    Microsoft is testing a new search filter menu option that lets you filter by real estate results. This shows up in the normal search menu below the search box.
  • Google AI Overviews Come To Circle To Search
    Now when you use Circle To Search in Google, Google can now return AI Overviews to those results. Google said they are "expanding AI Overviews to more kinds of visual search results for places, trending images, unique objects and more."
  • Google Vintage Venice Holiday Party
    Here is another holiday party Google held, this one was at Google's Venice, California office. They had several holiday parties and here is another one, I don't think I covered it but it seems they had a weird circus theme going on here.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: January 23, 2025

Jan 23, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Expands Site Reputation Abuse Enforcement To Europe

Jan 23, 2025 - 7:51 am
Yahoo Search Engine

Yahoo Search Tests AI Chat

Jan 23, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google

Tested: Google Page Annotation Opt Out Does Work

Jan 23, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Removes Breadcrumb From Mobile Search Results Snippets

Jan 23, 2025 - 7:27 am
Bing Search

Bing Tests Real Estate Search Menu Filter

Jan 23, 2025 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Google Expands Site Reputation Abuse Enforcement To Europe

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.