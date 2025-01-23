Daily Search Forum Recap: January 23, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google has rolled out penalties to European sites going against the site reputation abuse policy. Yahoo Search is testing a new AI chat feature. Google has dropped breadcrumbs from the mobile search result snippets. The opt out feature for page annotations does work. Bing is testing a real estate filter for its search results. Google AI Overviews are now in Circle To Search.

