Daily Search Forum Recap: January 23, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

There may have been a Bing Search ranking algorithm update, as covered by Glenn Gabe. Google Search Console Insights has an "achievements" section now. The Google layoffs are so sad but the fear for many Googlers is still there, they don't know if they have a job or not. Connected structured data versus not connected, doesn't matter for Google SEO. Yahoo will make search cool again, or so they say? Oh and Google Ads had an outage this morning, it should be resolved by now. And more...

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Possible Bing Algorithm Update On Wednesday, January 18th
    There was a possible Bing algorithm update that rolled out on January 18, 2023 that's impacting some sites heavily.
  • Google Ads Outages Impacting Many Advertisers
    Google has confirmed outages across the Google Ads network, including Google Ads for Search, Google Ads for other surfaces and many of the Google Ads management projects, like Search Ads 360, Display and Video 360 and Campaign Manager 360.
  • Google Search Console Insights Achievements Section
    Google Search Console Insights seems to have added a new section named "Achievements." I believe Google would email these achievements but now there is a section at the top of the Google Search Console Insights site that archives these for you.
  • The Google Layoffs Are Sad For Many But The Fear May Be Worse
    As many of you know by now, Google announced mass layoffs due to "difficult economic cycles." Those Googlers in the US were already informed by Friday morning if they had a job at Google or if they were no longer employed. Googlers outside of the US are not going to find out for a month or so if they were part of these layoffs.
  • Google: No Preference Between Connected Structured Data In Graph Array Or Disconnected Individual Elements
    Google's John Mueller was asked if there is a Google SEO preference to having your structured data connected in some graph or node array versus having them as individual elements in their own blocks on the page. John said that Google has no preference.
  • Yahoo To Make Search Cool Again
    Yahoo posted on Twitter under its Yahoo Search account, "Just popping in to remind everyone that we did search before it was cool. BRB making it cool again." Is that some sort of tease that Yahoo is about to announce something big with web search?
  • Vlog #207: Jeff Ferguson's History In The Search Marketing Space
    Jeff Ferguson is the CEO of Amplitude Digital, and he has been in the search space for a really long time. He is also an Adjunct Professor at UCLA. In part one, we went through his long career in this space...
  • Google BBQ At The GooglePlex In The Winter
    Google hosted some sort of BBQ event at the GooglePlex, which is in Mountain View, California. It is cool that Google does a BBQ for the Googlers but it is even cooler it is done in the winter month o

