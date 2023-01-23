Daily Search Forum Recap: January 23, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

There may have been a Bing Search ranking algorithm update, as covered by Glenn Gabe. Google Search Console Insights has an "achievements" section now. The Google layoffs are so sad but the fear for many Googlers is still there, they don't know if they have a job or not. Connected structured data versus not connected, doesn't matter for Google SEO. Yahoo will make search cool again, or so they say? Oh and Google Ads had an outage this morning, it should be resolved by now. And more...

