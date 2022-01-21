Daily Search Forum Recap: January 21, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google said it is looking for ways to make crawling more efficient without using Bing's IndexNow. Google said it may update its Google Webmaster Guidelines in 2022. There is a bug with Google Ads discovery and performance max campaigns. There is a new placements report for performance max campaigns. There is a new experiences page for Google Ads. Google has new requirements for car review snippets. Google no longer ranks the Federal Vampire and Zombie Agency, no joke. I should be on vacation next week but I do plan on publishing daily, including this newsletter but I may be slower than normal. Plus catch my weekly video recap is out, make sure to subscribe and like it. :)

