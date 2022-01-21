Federal Vampire & Zombie Agency Disappears From Google Search

The Federal Vampire & Zombie Agency is no longer showing up in Google Search, is it some sort of conspiracy or technical bug? Well, it is a technical issue with the web site, it is having server issues but I thought it would be fun to cover since I never knew such an agency existed.

The Federal Vampire & Zombie Agency (FVZA), also known as the Vampire National Guard (Vanguard), was responsible for controlling the nation's vampire and zombie populations while overseeing scientific research into the undead. At least that is what the website said (although I cannot access it now, which likely why Google is not displaying it).

I spotted this via Reddit, where else would someone spot this, and the person posted "What's up with The Federal Vampire and Zombie Agency's main site being completely delisted on Google?"

Yep, a site command for [site:fvza.org] brings up the fishing guy:

But Bing catches it:

Gary Illyes from Google replied to this on Reddit pointing to the Google mobile friendly test showing that Googlebot said the Crawl failed. Gary added "the site in question doesn't have a robots.txt and the tool I linked to would also just say that, that the URL is disallowed for crawling. My guess is that some misconfigured firewall is preventing Google's crawler accessing the site altogether."

Again, personally I cannot access it right now either.

So if you are looking to renew your membership to The Federal Vampire & Zombie Agency, you will need for someone to bring it back to life.

Forum discussion at Reddit.