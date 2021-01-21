Daily Search Forum Recap: January 21, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Health & Medical Sites Ranking Too Well For Non-Medical Queries?
There are some interesting complaints that Google is ranking medical and health related sites well for non-medical queries. The theory here is that since the Medic Update Google has given some sites more authority to not just rank for the site's expertise but other topics it may write about.
- Google Search Removes Job Training Rich Results
I believe this is a temporary change but Google has updated the job training rich results structured data documentation to say "this appearance isn't available on Google Search right now." The job training experience on Google Search is designed to help people discover a new career path and acquire skills for their next job.
- Google Ads Insights Tab Rolling Out To More Advertisers
Google has been dripping out the insights page and section to Google Ads advertisers since November 2020. Now more and more advertisers are seeing it over the past couple of weeks.
- New Google Ads Editor Downloads Raise Your Budget Recommendation
Greg Finn posted a screen shot on Twitter of what happened after he downloaded and ran the latest version of Google Ads Editor. He showed how it was downloading the recommendation to raise your budgets. He said on Twitter "Shame. Shame. Shame."
- Google Local Review Summaries Now Grouped By Place Topics & Displays 3rd Party Reviews
Mike Blumenthal posted about two changes to review summaries within the Google local listings. Review summaries are "three abbreviated sentences that attempt to capture a snapshot of your business," Mike said. What is new is that Google is now testing grouping these summaries by place topics and also can show third-party reviews in these summaries.
- Unauthorized Access To A Googler Only Coffee Machine
Here is a photo from a few years back of a non-Googler, a non-Google employee, using a coffee machine that is only authorized for Googlers to use. It says "Googlers Only - please don't touch."
Other Great Search Forum Threads:
- I'm pretty sure it's also documented that way. Most restrictive rule wins. One way to think of it is that the default = index, follow, and you only track the settings that, John Mueller on Twitter
- You have to do it manually. There's no mechanism for doing it on that scale, and there's no plan to add such a mechanism, John Mueller on Twitter
- There's more to the world than SEO, John Mueller on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
Other Great Search Stories:
