New Google Ads Editor Downloads Raise Your Budget Recommendation

Greg Finn posted a screen shot on Twitter of what happened after he downloaded and ran the latest version of Google Ads Editor. He showed how it was downloading the recommendation to raise your budgets. He said on Twitter "Shame. Shame. Shame."

Here is a screen shot:

Sure, raising your budgets can help get your ads more visibility but is it always the right move?

Ya, just hard to take any recommendations in good faith when they are all pre-set and blatant. How can G say they are optimizing if there isn't a "lower your budgets" that loads? Just crazy to see it load like thishttps://t.co/YCGSO40zyb — Greg Finn (@gregfinn) January 19, 2021

Just a heads up if you don't notice it. You can turn it off. Here is more how to manage recommendations in Google Ads Editor.

There is nothing to prevent it. It is just such a blatant look inside the Google Ads Recommendations. Just load up the ole "Raise your Budgets" advice. What you DON'T see from @GoogleAds is "Lower Your Budgets" or "Remove Search Partners". https://t.co/YCGSO40zyb — Greg Finn (@gregfinn) January 20, 2021

