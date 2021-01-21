New Google Ads Editor Downloads Raise Your Budget Recommendation

Jan 21, 2021 • 7:21 am | comments (1) by twitter | Filed Under Google AdWords
Greg Finn posted a screen shot on Twitter of what happened after he downloaded and ran the latest version of Google Ads Editor. He showed how it was downloading the recommendation to raise your budgets. He said on Twitter "Shame. Shame. Shame."

Here is a screen shot:

Sure, raising your budgets can help get your ads more visibility but is it always the right move?

Just a heads up if you don't notice it. You can turn it off. Here is more how to manage recommendations in Google Ads Editor.

