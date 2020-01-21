Daily Search Forum Recap: January 21, 2020

Jan 21, 2020 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google To Drop Data-Vocabulary On April 6th, All In On Schema.org
    Google announced this morning that after April 6, 2020 it will no longer support the data-vocabulary markup for rich results. Google is going all in with Schema.org. Google said "with the increasing usage and popularity of schema.org we decided to focus our development on a single SD scheme."
  • Google: Here Is Some Of What SEOs Do...
    John Mueller of Google was asked "I'd like to become the greatest SEO ever, what would you advise him to study?" John responded "There are so many interesting facets of what SEOs do, I'd recommend trying out different areas to find one those you're passionate about." He then listed off some examples.
  • Google AMP Stories Expands To Animals, Insects & More
    When Google launched AMP Stories, it was mostly to cover people and news events around people. Now it seems to have expanded beyond human beings and to animals, insects and more.
  • Overthinking Natural Links? Google: If It Is Natural, It Is Natural.
    Is it this simple? John Mueller of Google said on Twitter "You're overthinking it. If the link is natural, then it's a natural link." It makes sense to me? I mean, if you are building and forcing new links, is that natural? Is there a gray area?
  • Video: Google Image Search Ranking & Optimization
    Google has released a new video on how image search rankings work. John Mueller of Google answered how to rank images on Google and provided useful tips on the topic.
  • Google Logo Unicorn Squishy
    Here is a random photo I spotted on Instagram of a Google G logo on a unicorn squishy. At least I think that is what it is based on the description of this photo on Instagram. It looks more like a s

