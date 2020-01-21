Google: Here Is Some Of What SEOs Do...

Jan 21, 2020 • 7:43 am | comments (2) by twitter | Filed Under SEO - Search Engine Optimization
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

John Mueller of Google was asked "I'd like to become the greatest SEO ever, what would you advise him to study?" John responded "There are so many interesting facets of what SEOs do, I'd recommend trying out different areas to find one those you're passionate about." He then listed off some examples.

He posted these examples on Twitter:

  • Marketing
  • Python
  • Writing
  • HTML
  • JavaScript
  • Usability
  • Links
  • Design
  • User Experience - UXR
  • ... and more.

Here are the set of tweets:

I am a bit surprised he listed links...

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google AMP Stories Expands To Animals, Insects & More
 
blog comments powered by Disqus