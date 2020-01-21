Google: Here Is Some Of What SEOs Do...

John Mueller of Google was asked "I'd like to become the greatest SEO ever, what would you advise him to study?" John responded "There are so many interesting facets of what SEOs do, I'd recommend trying out different areas to find one those you're passionate about." He then listed off some examples.

He posted these examples on Twitter:

Marketing

Python

Writing

HTML

JavaScript

Usability

Links

Design

User Experience - UXR

... and more.

Here are the set of tweets:

There are so many interesting facets of what SEOs do, I'd recommend trying out different areas to find one those you're passionate about. Maybe it's marketing. Maybe it's Python. Maybe it's writing, HTML, JS, usability, links, design, UXR, ... — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) January 20, 2020

I am a bit surprised he listed links...

