Daily Search Forum Recap: January 20, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google does not endorse LLMs.txt files for Google Search. Google AI Mode is testing lighter font colors for product pricing and inventory. Google AI Mode prompts for query fan out is live. Google AI Overviews can show answers with strikethroughs. And more advertiser may be trying out Microsoft Advertising this year.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google Search Team Does Not Endorse LLMs.txt Files
Yep, back on comments from Google on the LLMs.txt file. Another question came up on Bluesky asking if the fact that some Google properties still have the LLMs.txt files up, if that is some sort of endorsement from Google. John Mueller from Google said, simply, "no," it is not an endorsement.
-
Google AI Mode Fan-Out Prompts To Narrow Your Query
Back in May, Google announced updates to shopping in AI Mode. One of those announcements is to help you narrow down your AI Mode results for shopping queries using query fan-out. Well, here is an example of that where Google AI Mode is prompting you to narrow down the options.
-
Poll: More Advertisers To Add Microsoft Advertising To Marketing Mix?
Navah Hopkins, the Microsoft Advertiser Ads Liaison, asked on LinkedIn if you will be adding Microsoft Advertising part of your marketing mix in 2026? The poll had over 200 responses, with most saying it is already included in that mix but 36% saying they will be adding it to the mix.
-
Google AI Mode Shows Product Inventory & Pricing In Light Font Color
Google AI Mode is showing really light colored fonts for product pricing and inventory when you click on a product. This differs from the normal font type in the main Google Search results interface.
-
Google AI Overviews With Font Strikethroughs
Here is a weird one - one person named Kunjal Chawhan spotted a Google AI Overview that had an HTML font strikethrough in the text. So it looks like Google is offering an answer, but it's struck through as a false answer...
-
Google Partners Neon Light Up Signage
Anthony Higman got some new Google Partners swag, this is a Google Partners neon light up sign. Anthony wrote, "it was on back order from our last Google swag shopping spree. It's super dope actually!!"
Other Great Search Threads:
- Grounding via Search can have a huge impact for AI Search platforms... Here's a great example of ChatGPT providing the WRONG answer (or mostly wrong) when not using web search to ground the response. Then when I selected web search,, Glenn Gabe on X
- The audience overlap between ChatGPT and Gemini throughout 2025 showed a growing trend of ChatGPT users also visiting Gemini, especially after the release of Nano Banana at the end of August., Similarweb on X
- Always interesting to see how links are handled by browsers. That can definitely impact downstream traffic. Well, Firefox just launched link preview in the stable version of the browser. Long-press a link and you see a popup with mo, Glenn Gabe on X
- Is it okay to have meta tags in body?, Reddit
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Some Google AI Overviews now use Gemini 3 Pro
- Inside SearchGuard: How Google detects bots and what the SerpAPI lawsuit reveals
- GEO myths: This article may contain lies
- 10 salary negotiation tips for search marketers
- Peter Drucker warned us. Positionless Marketing is the answer
Other Great Search Stories:
AI & LLMs
- Download: Product Rewrite Guide for AI Platform Optimization (PDF), Duane Forrester Decodes
- Gemini app rolls out ‘Answer now’ to skip ‘in-depth thinking’, 9to5Google
- OpenAI aims to debut first device in 2026, exec tells Axios, Axios
Analytics
- How to Track Backlinks in GA4 (And Why You Should), KRM Digital Marketing
- How to Import Google Analytics 4 (GA4) Data into Ahrefs Web Analytics, Igniting Business
Industry & Business
- Andreessen Horowitz Makes a $3 Billion Bet Against the AI Bubble, Bloomberg
- Apple’s Use of Google Gemini Shows iPhone’s Lack of AI Advantage, Bloomberg
- Five US publishers sue Google over ‘deceptive and manipulative’ adtech practices, Editor and Publisher
- Google’s Gemini Sees Skyrocketing Business Sales, The Information
- IMF warns global economic resilience at risk if AI falters, Financial Times (Sub)
- Why Google Is Winning the Race for Data Center Power, The Information
Links & Content Marketing
- Advanced Filters available across Site Explorer, Majestic
- Two content models emerging in the AI-driven web economy, MarTech
- What 10 B2B Marketing Leaders Will Change About Content in 2026, CMSWire
- Starting today anyone can analyze any (describable) audience in SparkToro, SparkToro
Local & Maps
- I ditched Google Maps for a free alternative that doesn't track me (or drain my phone battery), ZDNET
SEO
- AI Crawlability: What SEOs Need to Know to Stay Visible in AI Search, Women in Tech SEO
- AI Visibility Tracking for News Publishers: The 3 Layers That Matter, Newzdash
- An A-Z Of SEO Weaknesses, Nikki Pilkington
- Google December 2025 Core Update: 15% of TOP 10 Pages Gone, SE Ranking
- Google Merchant Center Logo Update – New Branding Location in 2026, FeedArmy
- Google’s Core Updates, Explained, Practical Ecommerce
- How to Analyse Google Discover, Leadership SEO
- Learning SEO Skills Again: Why Veteran Marketers Should Retrain, Level343
PPC
- Google Ads Automation for Small Business: 2026 Guide, Hopskip Media
- 3 Truths About Google Ads Algorithms That Will Save You Money, Jyll Saskin Gales
- Google Shopping API Migration Deadline Coming Soon, PPC News Feed
- How to Protect Your Best-Selling Products From Being Overlooked in Google Shopping, Optmyzr
- Threat Actors Leverage Google Ads to Promote PDF Editor Weaponized With TamperedChef, CyberPress
Search Features
Other Search
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News, add as a preferred source on Google and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or just contact us the old fashion way.