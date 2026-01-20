Daily Search Forum Recap: January 20, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google does not endorse LLMs.txt files for Google Search. Google AI Mode is testing lighter font colors for product pricing and inventory. Google AI Mode prompts for query fan out is live. Google AI Overviews can show answers with strikethroughs. And more advertiser may be trying out Microsoft Advertising this year.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Team Does Not Endorse LLMs.txt Files
    Yep, back on comments from Google on the LLMs.txt file. Another question came up on Bluesky asking if the fact that some Google properties still have the LLMs.txt files up, if that is some sort of endorsement from Google. John Mueller from Google said, simply, "no," it is not an endorsement.
  • Google AI Mode Fan-Out Prompts To Narrow Your Query
    Back in May, Google announced updates to shopping in AI Mode. One of those announcements is to help you narrow down your AI Mode results for shopping queries using query fan-out. Well, here is an example of that where Google AI Mode is prompting you to narrow down the options.
  • Poll: More Advertisers To Add Microsoft Advertising To Marketing Mix?
    Navah Hopkins, the Microsoft Advertiser Ads Liaison, asked on LinkedIn if you will be adding Microsoft Advertising part of your marketing mix in 2026? The poll had over 200 responses, with most saying it is already included in that mix but 36% saying they will be adding it to the mix.
  • Google AI Mode Shows Product Inventory & Pricing In Light Font Color
    Google AI Mode is showing really light colored fonts for product pricing and inventory when you click on a product. This differs from the normal font type in the main Google Search results interface.
  • Google AI Overviews With Font Strikethroughs
    Here is a weird one - one person named Kunjal Chawhan spotted a Google AI Overview that had an HTML font strikethrough in the text. So it looks like Google is offering an answer, but it's struck through as a false answer...
  • Google Partners Neon Light Up Signage
    Anthony Higman got some new Google Partners swag, this is a Google Partners neon light up sign. Anthony wrote, "it was on back order from our last Google swag shopping spree. It's super dope actually!!"

